Zacks Investment Research Lowers Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Luther Burbank Corporation is a bank holding company which operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings. It offers commercial banking products and services to real estate investors, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals and commercial businesses. The Bank’s principal lending products are real estate secured loans, primarily on smaller, existing multifamily residential properties. Luther Burbank Corporation is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California. “

Get Luther Burbank alerts:

NASDAQ:LBC opened at $12.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.85. The stock has a market cap of $630.70 million, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Luther Burbank has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $12.49.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $39.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.00 million. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 9.51%. As a group, analysts expect that Luther Burbank will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Luther Burbank’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

In related news, Director Jack W. Krouskup sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $57,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,970.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LBC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Luther Burbank by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,516,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,943,000 after acquiring an additional 127,646 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Luther Burbank by 182.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 138,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 89,085 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Luther Burbank by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 294,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 63,497 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Luther Burbank by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 50,200 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Luther Burbank during the 1st quarter valued at about $378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

About Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

Read More: Insider Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luther Burbank (LBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Luther Burbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luther Burbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.