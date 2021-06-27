Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Workiva (NYSE:WK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workiva (NYSE:WK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Workiva LLC offers a cloud-based and mobile-enabled platform for enterprises to collect, manage, report and analyze critical business data in real time. The company provides solutions for compliance, risk, sustainability and management reporting as well as enterprise risk management. It serves the manufacturing and materials, energy and utilities, financial services, healthcare, media and entertainment, real estate, retail, consumer goods, services, transportation and technology and telecom industries. Workiva LLC is headquartered in Ames, Iowa. “

Shares of WK opened at $113.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of -120.66 and a beta of 1.42. Workiva has a 1-year low of $51.44 and a 1-year high of $115.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $104.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Workiva will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jill Klindt sold 9,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total transaction of $821,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,999,250.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total value of $1,924,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,336,378.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,000 shares of company stock worth $9,362,845. Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WK. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 379.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Workiva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Workiva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Workiva by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Workiva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

