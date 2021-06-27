Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Indivior (OTCMKTS:INVVY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Indivior (OTCMKTS:INVVY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Indivior PLC operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is engaged in discovering and developing medications and treatment for alcohol addiction, opioid overdose, cocaine intoxication and co-occurring conditions, such as schizophrenia. The Company markets and promotes SUBOXONE (buprenorphine and naloxone) Sublingual Film, SUBOXONE (buprenorphine and naloxone) Sublingual Tablet, and SUBUTEX (buprenorphine) Sublingual Tablet, each buprenorphine-based treatment for opioid. Indivior PLC is based in United States. “

Indivior stock opened at $10.35 on Wednesday. Indivior has a 12-month low of $5.98 and a 12-month high of $17.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 0.15.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

