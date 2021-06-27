Zacks: Brokerages Expect Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $67.50 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) will post $67.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Zovio’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $66.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $69.00 million. Zovio reported sales of $103.94 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 35.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Zovio will report full-year sales of $269.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $267.86 million to $270.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $307.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Zovio.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.06 million. Zovio had a negative net margin of 16.08% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZVO shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Zovio in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Zovio from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zovio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on Zovio from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZVO. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Zovio in the first quarter worth about $62,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Zovio during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Zovio during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Zovio by 1,292.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 21,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Zovio in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. 50.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ZVO traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $2.71. 368,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,003. The company has a market cap of $90.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.93. Zovio has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $7.34.

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company offers recruiting, admissions, marketing, student finance, financial aid processing, financial aid advising, program advising, student retention advising, and support services for academics, information technology, and institutional support; web development and cybersecurity training services; and tutoring services.

