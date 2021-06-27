Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.52 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) to announce sales of $2.52 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sempra Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.56 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.49 billion. Sempra Energy posted sales of $2.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will report full-year sales of $11.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.57 billion to $11.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $12.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.93 billion to $12.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sempra Energy.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SRE. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the first quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the first quarter worth $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the first quarter worth $38,000. 83.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SRE traded up $1.92 on Friday, hitting $137.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,545,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,816. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $112.16 and a 12-month high of $144.93. The stock has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.79%.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

