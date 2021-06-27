Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Will Post Earnings of $6.61 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) will announce $6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sanderson Farms’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $7.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.09. Sanderson Farms posted earnings per share of $1.48 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 346.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will report full year earnings of $15.38 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $12.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.23 to $13.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sanderson Farms.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $2.05. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.43) earnings per share. Sanderson Farms’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanderson Farms currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.29.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. 80.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SAFM traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $194.06. 411,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,526. Sanderson Farms has a fifty-two week low of $108.57 and a fifty-two week high of $195.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is -429.27%.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

