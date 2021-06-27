Zacks: Brokerages Expect OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.43 Million

Equities analysts expect OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) to report sales of $6.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for OneSpaWorld’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.90 million. OneSpaWorld reported sales of $1.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 543%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that OneSpaWorld will report full year sales of $109.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $82.90 million to $145.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $472.00 million, with estimates ranging from $355.30 million to $556.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover OneSpaWorld.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 million. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 21.59% and a negative net margin of 1,043.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OSW. TheStreet downgraded OneSpaWorld from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of OSW traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,249,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,151. OneSpaWorld has a 52-week low of $4.43 and a 52-week high of $12.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $891.59 million, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in OneSpaWorld by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in OneSpaWorld by 55.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in OneSpaWorld by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in OneSpaWorld by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 47,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in OneSpaWorld during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

