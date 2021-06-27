Zacks: Brokerages Expect Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to Post $1.00 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Edison International (NYSE:EIX) will announce $1.00 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Edison International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06. Edison International also posted earnings per share of $1.00 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Edison International will report full year earnings of $4.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.43 to $4.57. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $4.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Edison International.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Edison International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet lowered Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Edison International during the first quarter worth about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Edison International by 84.5% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edison International stock traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.00. 3,778,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,886,199. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $48.47 and a fifty-two week high of $66.68. The company has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.663 dividend. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.63%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

