Zacks: Brokerages Expect Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) to report earnings per share of $0.43 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Continental Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Continental Resources posted earnings per share of ($0.71) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 160.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Continental Resources will report full-year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $3.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Continental Resources.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.45 million. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $24.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Continental Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.73.

NYSE:CLR traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.40. 2,647,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,549,818. The stock has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of -93.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 3.31. Continental Resources has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is currently -37.61%.

In other Continental Resources news, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $216,684.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ellis L. Mccain sold 27,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $835,661.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Continental Resources by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 255,369 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 43,383 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Continental Resources during the fourth quarter worth $31,223,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Continental Resources by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 370,316 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,035,000 after acquiring an additional 43,290 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its position in Continental Resources by 466.7% during the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 104,913 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 86,400 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Continental Resources by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 264,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 15,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

