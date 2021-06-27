Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Will Announce Earnings of $1.92 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) will report $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.84 and the highest is $1.99. Bristol-Myers Squibb reported earnings per share of $1.63 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will report full-year earnings of $7.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.38 to $7.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $8.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Financial upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.36.

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.74. The company had a trading volume of 22,602,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,970,325. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $149.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.60. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $67.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

In related news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total value of $200,270.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,963.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $1,963,802.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,986.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,783 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,493 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

