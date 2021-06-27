Zacks: Brokerages Expect Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Alteryx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Alteryx posted earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,350%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Alteryx will report full year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Alteryx.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $118.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.08 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AYX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Alteryx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Alteryx from $157.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Alteryx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.23.

AYX traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $89.41. 1,229,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,999. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.64 and a beta of 0.72. Alteryx has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $185.75.

In related news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 640 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $55,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.48, for a total value of $641,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,354 shares of company stock worth $2,606,935 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alteryx in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alteryx by 1,009.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Alteryx by 49.7% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

