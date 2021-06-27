Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) to Announce -$0.24 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Viracta Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Viracta Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($2.10) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viracta Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.82) to ($3.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($1.17). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Viracta Therapeutics.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36.

VIRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Viracta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Viracta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viracta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Viracta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Shares of NASDAQ VIRX traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,577,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 21.12 and a current ratio of 21.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.25. Viracta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $24.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIRX. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $28,621,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $7,693,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $5,990,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $5,990,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $5,587,000.

Viracta Therapeutics Company Profile

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It is developing nanatinostat, an oral combination therapy in combination with the antiviral agent valganciclovir that is in Phase II clinical trial for Epstein-Barr virus-positive lymphoma.

