Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Equities analysts expect National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) to report earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Fuel Gas’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.83. National Fuel Gas reported earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 52.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will report full-year earnings of $3.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $3.98. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.91 to $4.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover National Fuel Gas.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.54 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.88.

NFG traded up $1.19 on Tuesday, hitting $53.87. 676,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,671. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.71 and a beta of 0.71. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $37.87 and a one year high of $55.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Featured Article: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Fuel Gas (NFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.