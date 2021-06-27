Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Will Announce Earnings of $3.87 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.87 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.44. Lowe’s Companies posted earnings per share of $3.75 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full-year earnings of $10.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.43 to $11.47. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $11.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.78 to $12.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lowe’s Companies.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share.

LOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.57.

NYSE LOW traded up $0.91 on Tuesday, reaching $192.66. The company had a trading volume of 4,149,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,810,887. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $195.25. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $128.93 and a 52-week high of $215.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.09%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 56,486 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,743,000 after acquiring an additional 26,767 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 236.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 302,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,589,000 after acquiring an additional 212,738 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 375,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $71,317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 182,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,702,000 after acquiring an additional 64,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

