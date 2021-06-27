Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.99 Billion

Brokerages expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) will report sales of $2.99 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.07 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.94 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances reported sales of $1.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 149.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full year sales of $11.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.25 billion to $11.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $12.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.00 billion to $12.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover International Flavors & Fragrances.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.23.

Shares of NYSE IFF traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $148.96. 827,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,145,649. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1 year low of $99.54 and a 1 year high of $150.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.08 billion, a PE ratio of 80.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.04%.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $184,442.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,224.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ilene S. Gordon acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $140.39 per share, with a total value of $140,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at $176,189.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Unified Trust Company N.A. lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 27,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2,204.7% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 74,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,384,000 after purchasing an additional 71,147 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,347,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter worth approximately $323,000. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

