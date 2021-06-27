Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.89 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) to announce $1.89 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cushman & Wakefield’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.92 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.85 billion. Cushman & Wakefield posted sales of $1.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will report full-year sales of $8.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.70 billion to $8.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.40 billion to $9.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cushman & Wakefield.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.25. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 17.07% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CWK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $15.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $16.50 price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cushman & Wakefield has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.79.

In related news, CEO W Brett White sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $57,850.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,294,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,360,941.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 3,489,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $64,761,946.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,577,860 shares of company stock worth $66,423,287 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWK. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 170,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 377,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,591,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CWK traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,909,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,843. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.25, a PEG ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Cushman & Wakefield has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $19.44.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

