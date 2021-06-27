Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) to Announce $1.06 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) will announce earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for CSX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01. CSX reported earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 63.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that CSX will report full-year earnings of $4.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.21. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CSX.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 25.62%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.68.

In related news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 36,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.27, for a total transaction of $3,743,950.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,259,321.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 1,411,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.93, for a total value of $142,483,385.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,431.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,049,486 shares of company stock worth $206,927,334. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth about $1,601,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth about $1,508,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $4,321,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in CSX by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 29,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after buying an additional 14,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,823,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $368,642,000 after acquiring an additional 255,092 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $95.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $65.37 and a fifty-two week high of $104.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17.

CSX’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Tuesday, June 29th. The 3-1 split was announced on Friday, June 4th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, June 28th.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 30.68%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

