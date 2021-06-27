Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.07 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) will report sales of $46.07 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Alphabet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $41.13 billion to $48.09 billion. Alphabet reported sales of $31.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alphabet will report full-year sales of $193.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $176.59 billion to $200.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $226.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $205.83 billion to $233.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alphabet.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The company had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. Barclays increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KGI Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price objective for the company. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Argus increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,516.55.

GOOGL stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,450.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,729,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,376. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $1,351.65 and a 52 week high of $2,461.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,351.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 44,364.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534,862 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,329,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,117,461,000 after acquiring an additional 145,732 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,523,211,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,939,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,160,892,000 after acquiring an additional 79,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,733,202,000 after acquiring an additional 697,236 shares during the last quarter. 34.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

