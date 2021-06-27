Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) to Post $1.24 EPS

Brokerages expect Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) to report earnings of $1.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Allegion’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.30. Allegion reported earnings per share of $0.92 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Allegion will report full year earnings of $5.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $5.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Allegion.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.36% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $694.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Allegion’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on ALLE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Longbow Research upgraded Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.14.

NYSE:ALLE traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $138.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 785,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.93. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.19. Allegion has a one year low of $94.01 and a one year high of $144.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 28.18%.

In related news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 3,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total transaction of $492,901.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,292,059.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.70, for a total value of $394,046.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,233 shares of company stock worth $1,151,421 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 598,558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $69,660,000 after purchasing an additional 55,696 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 123,865 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 167.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 379,601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,178,000 after purchasing an additional 237,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 11,855 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares in the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

