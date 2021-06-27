Zacks: Analysts Expect Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) to post sales of $1.21 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Warner Music Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.18 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.24 billion. Warner Music Group reported sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Warner Music Group will report full-year sales of $5.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.03 billion to $5.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.51 billion to $5.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Warner Music Group.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Warner Music Group had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 1,870.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.40.

Shares of NASDAQ WMG traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.56. The stock had a trading volume of 364,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,034. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.71. The stock has a market cap of $18.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -58.03. Warner Music Group has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $39.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is presently -73.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMG. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. increased its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.27% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

