Zacks: Analysts Expect SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.15 Billion

Analysts expect SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) to post sales of $8.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SAP’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.20 billion. SAP posted sales of $7.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SAP will report full year sales of $32.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $32.46 billion to $33.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $34.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.67 billion to $35.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SAP.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 19.87%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SAP. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on SAP from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on SAP from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in SAP by 7.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in SAP in the first quarter worth $261,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SAP by 14.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,399 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in SAP by 8.2% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,947 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SAP by 36.9% in the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAP traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.36. 326,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,953. The stock has a market cap of $172.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. SAP has a 52-week low of $104.64 and a 52-week high of $169.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.49.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $2.189 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. SAP’s payout ratio is currently 31.77%.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

