Zacks: Analysts Expect Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Million

Analysts expect that Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) will announce sales of $1.01 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Renalytix AI’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.21 million and the lowest is $800,000.00. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Renalytix AI will report full year sales of $2.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 million to $2.23 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $32.24 million, with estimates ranging from $22.70 million to $41.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Renalytix AI.

Get Renalytix AI alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Investec raised shares of Renalytix AI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renalytix AI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ RNLX traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $31.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,855. Renalytix AI has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $35.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -194.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.01.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Renalytix AI during the first quarter worth approximately $255,000. Scholtz & Company LLC increased its position in shares of Renalytix AI by 431.5% in the first quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 85,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 69,045 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI in the first quarter worth $8,672,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Renalytix AI by 18.4% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,021,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,527,000 after acquiring an additional 470,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Renalytix AI during the 1st quarter valued at $470,000. 16.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Renalytix AI Company Profile

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Renalytix AI (RNLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Renalytix AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renalytix AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.