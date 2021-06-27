Zacks: Analysts Expect Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $161.92 Million

Analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) will post sales of $161.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Paylocity’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $161.35 million and the highest estimate coming in at $162.70 million. Paylocity posted sales of $130.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Paylocity will report full year sales of $629.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $625.72 million to $630.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $771.32 million, with estimates ranging from $747.83 million to $787.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Paylocity.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $186.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.25 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PCTY. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Paylocity from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.63.

Paylocity stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $193.36. 351,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,989. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.70. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.12, a PEG ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.25. Paylocity has a one year low of $124.75 and a one year high of $218.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Paylocity by 140.3% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 611,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,960,000 after purchasing an additional 356,975 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 4.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,519,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,352,267,000 after buying an additional 339,043 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter valued at $65,724,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 74.7% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 533,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,881,000 after buying an additional 227,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 1,002.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 134,160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,625,000 after buying an additional 121,989 shares during the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

