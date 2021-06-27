Zacks: Analysts Expect Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $704.57 Million

Analysts expect Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) to announce $704.57 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hill-Rom’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $706.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $701.00 million. Hill-Rom posted sales of $767.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hill-Rom will report full year sales of $2.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $2.95 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hill-Rom.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

HRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.80.

In other news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $1,131,379.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,367,909.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 11,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $1,285,288.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at $768,396.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC purchased a new stake in Hill-Rom during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,889,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Hill-Rom during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,171,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hill-Rom during the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in Hill-Rom during the 1st quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 213,966 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $23,640,000 after acquiring an additional 8,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.89. 566,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,677. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Hill-Rom has a 52 week low of $80.31 and a 52 week high of $117.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.36%.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hill-Rom (HRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.