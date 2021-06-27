Zacks: Analysts Expect Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) will report earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Allena Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Allena Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Allena Pharmaceuticals.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.80.

In related news, COO Louis Md Brenner sold 25,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $27,988.65. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 203,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,687.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $28,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $31,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 25,746 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 510,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 101,360 shares during the period. 35.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allena Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.37. The stock had a trading volume of 424,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,881. The company has a quick ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $79.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.16. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $2.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.19.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

