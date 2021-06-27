Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.09 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) will report sales of $23.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Tufin Software Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $22.90 million to $23.45 million. Tufin Software Technologies posted sales of $23.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will report full year sales of $107.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $106.60 million to $108.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $121.04 million, with estimates ranging from $118.62 million to $124.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tufin Software Technologies.

Get Tufin Software Technologies alerts:

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 40.43% and a negative net margin of 29.67%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS.

TUFN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tufin Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Tufin Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.88.

Shares of Tufin Software Technologies stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $9.55. 295,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,329. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.15 million, a PE ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.15. Tufin Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $6.34 and a 52-week high of $20.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the first quarter worth $35,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at $72,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at $83,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at $215,000.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tufin Software Technologies (TUFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tufin Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufin Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.