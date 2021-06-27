Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) to Post $1.69 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) will post earnings per share of $1.69 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.72. Monolithic Power Systems reported earnings per share of $1.08 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 56.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full year earnings of $6.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.43 to $6.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $8.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Monolithic Power Systems.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MPWR shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.89.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock traded up $6.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $365.68. 518,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,619. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1 year low of $222.56 and a 1 year high of $406.75. The stock has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 99.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $345.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

In other news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 1,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.48, for a total value of $439,672.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 324,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,676,838.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 6,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.82, for a total value of $2,096,365.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,452,703. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,976 shares of company stock worth $41,522,468 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 75,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,483,000 after purchasing an additional 21,334 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,698,000. BP PLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,942,000. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

