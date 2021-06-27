Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings. Manhattan Associates reported earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full-year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Manhattan Associates.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $156.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Manhattan Associates’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

MANH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MANH. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the first quarter valued at $212,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 48.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 573,067 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,267,000 after acquiring an additional 186,781 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the first quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 11,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the first quarter worth about $1,041,000. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MANH traded up $3.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $145.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,036,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,307. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.20. Manhattan Associates has a 52-week low of $83.74 and a 52-week high of $147.34. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.07 and a beta of 1.94.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

