Zacks: Analysts Anticipate EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Will Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to report earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.66. EPR Properties posted earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $4.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for EPR Properties.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 44.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EPR shares. Raymond James raised shares of EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.17.

Shares of NYSE:EPR traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.81. 1,081,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,716. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.85. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $20.62 and a 1-year high of $56.07. The company has a current ratio of 10.59, a quick ratio of 10.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in EPR Properties by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,396,000 after acquiring an additional 188,800 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in EPR Properties by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in EPR Properties during the 4th quarter worth $493,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in EPR Properties by 303.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 30,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in EPR Properties by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,347,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,298,000 after acquiring an additional 296,168 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

