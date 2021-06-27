Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $823.40 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) will post $823.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dycom Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $815.51 million to $835.40 million. Dycom Industries posted sales of $823.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will report full year sales of $3.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dycom Industries.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $727.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.96 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS.

DY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Dycom Industries from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

NYSE DY traded up $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 720,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,286. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.96. Dycom Industries has a one year low of $36.37 and a one year high of $101.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.96 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

In related news, Director Patricia Higgins sold 3,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $340,301.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,717,909.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total value of $145,797.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,156.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DY. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 107.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,437,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 44,445 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

