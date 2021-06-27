Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,714 shares of the local business review company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,576 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.13% of Yelp worth $3,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in Yelp by 25.3% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,519 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Yelp by 32.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,317 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Yelp by 1.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,540 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in Yelp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 68,091 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,711 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Carolyn Patterson sold 17,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total transaction of $697,439.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vivek Patel sold 4,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total value of $173,612.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,865,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,889 shares of company stock worth $1,210,010. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on YELP shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Yelp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Yelp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.05.

Yelp stock opened at $41.02 on Friday. Yelp Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.67 and a twelve month high of $43.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -273.45 and a beta of 1.84.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The local business review company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $232.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.40 million. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. Yelp’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. Research analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

