Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) to Issue Dividend of $0.03 on July 14th

Yamana Gold Inc. (LON:AUY) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share on Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON AUY opened at GBX 315 ($4.12) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £3.04 billion and a PE ratio of 19.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 285.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Yamana Gold has a 1-year low of GBX 284 ($3.71) and a 1-year high of GBX 484.25 ($6.33).

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Featured Article: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.