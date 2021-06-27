Yakira Capital Management Inc. Takes $498,000 Position in COVA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COVAU)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COVAU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in COVA Acquisition in the first quarter worth $100,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in COVA Acquisition in the first quarter worth $103,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in COVA Acquisition in the first quarter worth $398,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in COVA Acquisition in the first quarter worth $440,000.

Get COVA Acquisition alerts:

COVA Acquisition stock opened at $10.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.03. COVA Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

COVA Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for COVA Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COVA Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.