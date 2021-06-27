Yakira Capital Management Inc. Sells 10,869 Shares of Forum Merger III Co. (NASDAQ:FIII)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Forum Merger III Co. (NASDAQ:FIII) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,869 shares during the quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Forum Merger III were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIII. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Forum Merger III during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Forum Merger III in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Forum Merger III in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in Forum Merger III in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Forum Merger III in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Forum Merger III in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Forum Merger III in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

In related news, CEO Marshall Kiev acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.85 per share, with a total value of $4,925,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link

NASDAQ:FIII opened at $10.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.95. Forum Merger III Co. has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $15.30.

Forum Merger III Profile

Forum Merger III Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

