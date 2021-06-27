Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Trading Down 16% This Week (WG0)

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 27th. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be purchased for approximately $177.53 or 0.00541748 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 16% lower against the dollar. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $341,027.83 and $2,288.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00043304 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.88 or 0.00109503 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.31 or 0.00162695 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000164 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32,839.23 or 1.00213790 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002893 BTC.

About Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official website is www.wrappered.com . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

