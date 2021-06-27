WOWswap (WOW) Trading Down 27.3% This Week

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One WOWswap coin can now be bought for approximately $3.66 or 0.00011117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WOWswap has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and $62,401.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WOWswap has traded 27.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WOWswap Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 343,682 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

WOWswap Coin Trading

