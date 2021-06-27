Workiva (NYSE:WK) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Workiva (NYSE:WK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $126.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Workiva LLC offers a cloud-based and mobile-enabled platform for enterprises to collect, manage, report and analyze critical business data in real time. The company provides solutions for compliance, risk, sustainability and management reporting as well as enterprise risk management. It serves the manufacturing and materials, energy and utilities, financial services, healthcare, media and entertainment, real estate, retail, consumer goods, services, transportation and technology and telecom industries. Workiva LLC is headquartered in Ames, Iowa. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.50.

Shares of NYSE:WK opened at $113.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of -120.66 and a beta of 1.42. Workiva has a 12 month low of $51.44 and a 12 month high of $115.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $104.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.43 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.48%. Workiva’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Workiva will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jill Klindt sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total value of $821,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,999,250.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total transaction of $2,402,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 270,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,043,503.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,362,845. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 379.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workiva in the first quarter worth $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workiva in the first quarter worth $79,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Workiva by 28.6% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Workiva in the first quarter worth $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

