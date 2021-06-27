Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $32.55

Shares of Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.55 and last traded at $32.55, with a volume of 17050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.08.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Woori Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.77.
Woori Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:WF)
Woori Financial Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial services to individual, business, and institutional customers in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers savings, demand, and installment accounts; time deposits and certificates of deposit; and working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans.
