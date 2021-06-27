Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $32.55

Shares of Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.55 and last traded at $32.55, with a volume of 17050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Woori Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.77.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WF. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 331.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,199,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,493,000 after purchasing an additional 921,328 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 197.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 18,826 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Woori Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $488,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Woori Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $395,000. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 10.0% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 149,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 13,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Woori Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:WF)

Woori Financial Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial services to individual, business, and institutional customers in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers savings, demand, and installment accounts; time deposits and certificates of deposit; and working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans.

