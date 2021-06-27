Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 93,058 Shares of NavSight Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NSH)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of NavSight Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NSH) by 49.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 93,895 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 93,058 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NavSight were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in NavSight by 200.0% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in NavSight during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NavSight during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in NavSight during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in NavSight during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

NSH stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.92. NavSight Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $12.05.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of NavSight in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

NavSight Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Reston, Virginia.

