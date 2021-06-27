Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases 27,787 Shares of Motion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MOTN)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Motion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MOTN) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 105,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,787 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.74% of Motion Acquisition worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc bought a new stake in Motion Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $114,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Motion Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $356,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Motion Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $725,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Motion Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $1,088,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Motion Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $1,239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOTN stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. Motion Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $11.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.95.

Motion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination. The company intends to focus on the vehicle industry, which includes companies that provide transportation software and cloud solutions for fleet management, freight and logistics, and mobile asset management applications.

