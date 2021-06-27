Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 33,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 415.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 101,141 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $981,000. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its position in Air Transport Services Group by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 200,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 91,900 shares in the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ATSG opened at $23.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.87 and a fifty-two week high of $32.43.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Air Transport Services Group had a positive return on equity of 14.62% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $376.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Edward Russell Smethwick sold 5,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total value of $170,002.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,826.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 480,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,002,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,826 shares of company stock worth $698,903 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.43 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Air Transport Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.69.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation services in the United States and internationally. It offers contracted airline operations, aircraft modification and maintenance services, ground services, and other support services.

