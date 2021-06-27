Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $873,000 in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 85,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 22.8% during the first quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Shares of NCA stock opened at $10.66 on Friday. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.89 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.44.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0265 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Profile

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.