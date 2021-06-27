Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $893,000 Position in Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG) by 72.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234,158 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Vy Global Growth worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYGG. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vy Global Growth during the 1st quarter valued at $12,243,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vy Global Growth during the 1st quarter valued at $5,060,000. Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vy Global Growth by 203.4% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 151,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 101,679 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management lifted its position in shares of Vy Global Growth by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 113,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 56,061 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vy Global Growth during the first quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

VYGG opened at $9.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.04. Vy Global Growth has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $12.74.

Vy Global Growth does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial, technology, and business services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

