Wolverine Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 349.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 13,716 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Newmont by 10.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Newmont by 0.4% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 37,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in Newmont by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Newmont by 47.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in Newmont by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 10,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Shares of NEM stock opened at $62.68 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $54.18 and a 1-year high of $75.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.38. The company has a market capitalization of $50.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

In other Newmont news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,311 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 2,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $123,524.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,774,170.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,514 shares of company stock worth $3,148,773. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on Newmont from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.33.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.