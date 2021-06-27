Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 102,040 Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJU) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 102,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evo Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evo Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evo Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evo Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evo Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $348,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVOJU opened at $10.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98. Evo Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $10.40.

Evo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Crystal Bay, Nevada.

