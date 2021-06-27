WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Shares Purchased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in WNS were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WNS. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in WNS by 310.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in WNS in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in WNS by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in WNS in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in WNS in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of WNS from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of WNS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of WNS from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.10.

Shares of NYSE WNS opened at $81.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.42. WNS has a 1 year low of $52.85 and a 1 year high of $81.59.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $228.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.53 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts predict that WNS will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

WNS Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

