Wincanton’s (WIN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Wincanton (LON:WIN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 490 ($6.40) price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.66) price target on shares of Wincanton in a research report on Thursday. Shore Capital restated a not rated rating on shares of Wincanton in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

LON WIN opened at GBX 439 ($5.74) on Thursday. Wincanton has a one year low of GBX 160 ($2.09) and a one year high of GBX 460 ($6.01). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 434.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32,880.00, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £546.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a GBX 7.50 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Wincanton’s previous dividend of $2.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Wincanton’s dividend payout ratio is 30.40%.

In other news, insider Stewart Oades sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 447 ($5.84), for a total transaction of £44,700 ($58,400.84).

Wincanton Company Profile

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced and integrated supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company operates through two segments, Retail & Consumer and Industrial & Transport. It offers business critical services, including storage, handling and distribution, eFulfilment, retailer, home delivery, fleet and transport management, and network optimization.

