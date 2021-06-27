WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) by 33.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,986 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,111 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WhiteHorse Finance were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WHF. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 62.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 129,008 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 49,562 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $387,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.06% of the company’s stock.

WHF stock opened at $15.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.47. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $16.72. The stock has a market cap of $309.18 million, a P/E ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.15 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 93.36% and a return on equity of 8.29%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.46%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.37%.

WHF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 price target (up previously from $14.50) on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WhiteHorse Finance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

