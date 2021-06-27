Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (TSE:WTE) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$17.34. Westshore Terminals Investment shares last traded at C$17.32, with a volume of 97,596 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Monday, May 17th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. TD Securities upped their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get Westshore Terminals Investment alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$18.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.13.

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$91.33 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Westshore Terminals Investment Co. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. This is an increase from Westshore Terminals Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Westshore Terminals Investment’s payout ratio is presently 34.21%.

Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile (TSE:WTE)

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.