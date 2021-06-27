Wells Fargo & Company Raises Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target to $71.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MPC. TheStreet raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.43.

MPC opened at $62.55 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.16. Marathon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $64.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $22.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently -67.44%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aspen Investment Management Inc bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $270,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $319,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 65.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 67,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 26,785 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 23.1% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 45,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

